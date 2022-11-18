Hastings man pleads not guilty to John Deere arson

Mitchell Linder was arrested in connection with a July fire at the Hastings John Deere...
Mitchell Linder was arrested in connection with a July fire at the Hastings John Deere dealership.(Hastings Police)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury trial is pending for a Hastings man accused of setting fire to a John Deere dealership in July.

Mitchell Linder, 31, is charged with felony second degree arson and with felony criminal mischief. Thursday he pleaded not guilty to both charges. His attorney requested a trial in February, but it has not been scheduled yet.

The fire at Landmark Implement in Hastings on July 13 caused an estimated $6 million in damage.

Court records show the state fire marshal arrested Linder about a month later after finding evidence that the fire was intentionally set. The fire marshal concluded that a box was set on fire in the parts department of the dealership.

Court records show Linder is free on $5,000 bond.

If convicted on the arson and criminal mischief charges, Linder could get up to six years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic court gavel
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
NioCorp is planning to set up a niobium mine near Elk Creek.
Rare earth metal mining coming to Nebraska
Bill Murray greets Omaha vets at movie screening
Bill Murray greets Omaha vets at movie screening
49th & Miami Street, Omaha
Police identify victim of Omaha homicide, still looking for suspects

Latest News

Nebraska and Iowa both have seen their unemployment rates rise slightly from September to...
Nebraska, Iowa unemployment rates rise slightly in October
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Republican candidate for governor of Kansas, announces...
Rift in Kansas GOP boils over after loss in governor’s race
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to supporters during a Republican Party of Iowa election night...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo announces new president & CEO