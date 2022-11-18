Former Omaha bar owner pleads guilty to obstruction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former bar owner changed his plea in court Thursday to guilty.

Chad McMahon changed his plea and was fined $400 for one count of misdemeanor obstruction.

Omaha Police had been investigating six underage customers who were served alcohol — one of them getting into a bad DUI crash.

Authorities say McMahon erased the surveillance video at The Good Life bar, located at 180th and Pacific streets — a bar he no longer owns.

Police said they had a subpoena requesting video from the night of the incident — Christmas Day of 2020 — but Mcmahon would not allow his manager to show it.

They accused him of ordering his IT person to format and delete the video.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.