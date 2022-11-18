Former Omaha bar owner pleads guilty to obstruction

Case stems from allegations that underage customers were served at The Good Life bar in May 2021
Chad McMahon, who previously owned The Good Life bar, pled guilty. He was accused of erasing surveillance video while under investigation for serving minors.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former bar owner changed his plea in court Thursday to guilty.

Chad McMahon changed his plea and was fined $400 for one count of misdemeanor obstruction.

Omaha Police had been investigating six underage customers who were served alcohol — one of them getting into a bad DUI crash.

Authorities say McMahon erased the surveillance video at The Good Life bar, located at 180th and Pacific streets — a bar he no longer owns.

Police said they had a subpoena requesting video from the night of the incident — Christmas Day of 2020 — but Mcmahon would not allow his manager to show it.

They accused him of ordering his IT person to format and delete the video.

