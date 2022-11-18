Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Even colder days to come ahead of a warm up

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cold intensifies as the week goes on with highs in the 20s by Friday and Saturday! Add the wind to it and it will feel even colder.

Friday will be breezy with gusts into the 20s... this will make temperatures feel more like -1 to about 13 degrees from the morning to the afternoon despite warming to the mid 20s.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

Saturday will also be cold and breezy to windy making the game day forecast uncomfortable in Lincoln.

Game day
Game day(wowt)

We have signs of chance in sight by early next week with a significant warm up by Sunday. Temperatures are on track to eventually hit the low 50s ahead of Thanksgiving...

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

We’re keeping a close eye on the forecast ahead of the holiday as a system targets the middle of the country. Right now this looks like it will be relatively low impact locally with our warmer forecast bringing mainly rain potential. We’ll monitor it closely as we approach Thanksgiving.

