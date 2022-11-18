Election 2022: Aaron Hanson elected Douglas County Sheriff

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The final round of Douglas County ballot counts made it official: Aaron Hanson will be the new sheriff.

The race between Hanson, a Republican, and Democrat Greg Gonzalez remained close throughout Election Night and after the post-Election Day totals released by the Douglas County Election Commission’s update last Friday.

Hanson led with 88,353 votes to Gonzales’ 84,679 votes — a difference of about 3,600 votes — at the last official Election Night update. That lead tightened to 92,824 for Hason and 91,162 for Gonzales — about 1,600 votes — a week ago.

Friday’s update put the final count at 93,881 votes for Hanson and 92,779 for Gonzalez, a difference of about 1,100 votes.

Douglas County will finalize its votes on Wednesday, Nov. 23 — the day before Thanksgiving. Nebraska officials are scheduled to meet Dec. 5 to certify the state’s election results.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

