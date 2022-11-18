Election 2022: Aaron Hanson elected Douglas County Sheriff

Aaron Hanson was elected Douglas County Sheriff in November 2022.
Aaron Hanson was elected Douglas County Sheriff in November 2022.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The final round of Douglas County ballot counts made it official: Aaron Hanson will be the new sheriff.

The race between Hanson, a Republican, and Democrat Greg Gonzalez remained close throughout Election Night and after the post-Election Day totals released by the Douglas County Election Commission’s update last Friday.

Hanson led with 88,353 votes to Gonzales’ 84,679 votes — a difference of about 3,600 votes — at the last official Election Night update. That lead tightened to 92,824 for Hason and 91,162 for Gonzales — about 1,600 votes — a week ago.

ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest state & local totals

Friday’s update put the final count at 93,881 votes for Hanson and 92,779 for Gonzalez, a difference of about 1,100 votes.

Douglas County will finalize its votes on Wednesday, Nov. 23 — the day before Thanksgiving. Nebraska officials are scheduled to meet Dec. 5 to certify the state’s election results.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic court gavel
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
NioCorp is planning to set up a niobium mine near Elk Creek.
Rare earth metal mining coming to Nebraska
Bill Murray greets Omaha vets at movie screening
Bill Murray greets Omaha vets at movie screening
49th & Miami Street, Omaha
Police identify victim of Omaha homicide, still looking for suspects

Latest News

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Republican candidate for governor of Kansas, announces...
Rift in Kansas GOP boils over after loss in governor’s race
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to supporters during a Republican Party of Iowa election night...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group
Congressman Don Bacon talks with 6 News about the U.S. House Republican majority and former...
Bacon on Trump, the GOP, and everything brewing in Congress
Congressman Don Bacon talks with 6 News about the U.S. House Republican majority and former...
Congressman Bacon reacts to Trump announcement