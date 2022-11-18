Creighton improves to 4-0 with a 80-51 win against UC Riverside

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Next stop, Hawaii after Creighton beat UC Riverside 80-51 wrapping up a four game homestand to start the season. Baylor Scheierman led everyone with 17 points on 7-10 shooting, he was one of four Bluejays in double figures. Creighton started the game on a 17-6 run and finished the first half on a 16-2 burst.

Ryan Kalkbrenner made his first three shots to extend his streak of made buckets to 22 before missing a three-pointer. It was his second look from behind the arc, he made the first. Kalkbrenner, Trey Alexander and Arthur Kaluma all scored 12 points. Trey also brought in a career-high nine rebounds to help the Jays win the battle on the boards 42-31. Creighton also shot 52.5 percent from the field and only had seven turnovers.

The top ten team will play next in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Monday against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are ranked 23rd, one of five teams in the field inside the Top 25, that game will start at 1:30 p.m. central, 9:30 a.m. local time.

