Caught on camera: Red Oak rallies to behind family to rebuild after house fire

RED OAK, Iowa. (WOWT) - Tender Lehman had her dream home. A beautiful two-story house with plenty of natural light, a porch, and a balcony.

“It was everything that we wanted in a home. And there’s so many memories here. That’s just the hardest part,” said Lehman.

On a windy night Oct. 23, while her four children lay in bed, something sparked a fire outside their living room that would begin to consume their home in minutes.

By chance, Brendon Birt, a passerby, saw the beginning of the blaze.

In a moment where most would stop, Birt took action.

“There’s a fire. Get out of the house,” he can be heard saying in Ring doorbell video as he banged on the side of the house.

The kids, aged 8, 14, 17, and 22 years old all made it out. Two of their seven dogs survived. Five other dogs along with the rest of their family belongings did not.

Both parents were not home at the time when the fire happened. Tender in Montana for a family emergency and her husband still working.

And now a lot of help. More than $50,000 in monetary donations to help the family rebuild.

The Lehmans’ neighbors also helped organize a collection and donation drive at their church.

“Let’s do something for somebody because it’s called love in action,” said Karon Stanley.

Tender Lehman said: “People I have never met have come out and said, ‘We’ll help. Where do you want us? We’ll help.’”

Michael Nordeen, one of the daughters’ teachers at Red Oak High School, mobilized his football players to donate labor.

“We told them all about this and they’re excited to break down walls and help demo. So I’d say they’ll be about 20, 30 guys that will show up,” said Nordeen. “It’s not that hard to be kind to people and to go out and do the right thing for people that are in need. And a big thing like this, be kind. Go help. And that’s what our football team wants be. We want to be mean on the field, but we want to be kind in the community.”

After the fire, Tender Lehman thought about going back to Montana, where she called home for so many years. But when the community rallied around her family, she realized Red Oak, Iowa is their home.

“We made the decision pretty quickly to rebuild. We love our neighbors; we love this community, and we don’t want to leave,” she said. “This is just a sad beginning to a new adventure. And so we’ve just clung to that. We have each other. I have great kids, and we have this community. And that’s really what’s gotten us through.”

For now, the family is living in a rental home while saving money to rebuild.

