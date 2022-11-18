Athlete of the Week: Gross Catholic’s Jake Garcia

Jake Garcia
Jake Garcia(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a game that sent Gross Catholic back to the Class B state championship game for the first time since 2012, Jake Garcia delivered in a big way for the Cougars. The senior running back had 265 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Scottsbluff in the Class B semifinal. For the season, Garcia has 1,850 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. In addition to the numbers, he also has held onto the ball over and over. Jake has not fumbled this season and he didn’t last season either, it’s quite a run.

Gross Catholic with their potent offense that put 49 on the board Friday night now prepares for the reigning Class B state champs, Bennington. The Badgers haven’t lost a game since November 2020. The two teams will meet Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
A man was charged with felony abuse after firefighters said they found a 3-year-old girl...
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
Bellevue teen killed in overnight crash at I-80/I-L-Q interchange
Generic court gavel
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
The community is remembering Karly Wood during a prayer walk Tuesday night. Wood was killed in...
‘It feels like a dream’: Friend remembers Omaha woman shot Sunday morning

Latest News

Iowa guard Tony Perkins reacts after making a basket against Seton Hall during the first half...
Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa beats Seton Hall 83-67
Jays' Molly Mogensen
No. 20 Creighton routs No. 22 Nebraska, 77-51, in front of record crowd
Royals considering several sites for new stadium, owner says
Mickey Joseph
Casey Thompson practices as the Huskers host Wisconsin Saturday