Athlete of the Week: Gross Catholic’s Jake Garcia

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a game that sent Gross Catholic back to the Class B state championship game for the first time since 2012, Jake Garcia delivered in a big way for the Cougars. The senior running back had 265 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Scottsbluff in the Class B semifinal. For the season, Garcia has 1,850 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. In addition to the numbers, he also has held onto the ball over and over. Jake has not fumbled this season and he didn’t last season either, it’s quite a run.

Gross Catholic with their potent offense that put 49 on the board Friday night now prepares for the reigning Class B state champs, Bennington. The Badgers haven’t lost a game since November 2020. The two teams will meet Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.

