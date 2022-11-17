Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Snow showers, wind and colder air moving in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another cold front is moving through this morning and it will try to wring out a few snow showers a flurries along and behind it for you Thursday. The best chance for a dusting of snow will be before 9am then it is likely just flurries after that.

Snow Chances (WOWT)

The warmest part of the day will be mid to late morning with a high near 34 degrees before the colder air moves in behind the cold front. We’ll likely end the day in the 20s.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Northwest wind gusts will be an issue today too, easily topping 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

The colder and breezy conditions will persist into the weekend too with highs only in the 20s Friday and Saturday. Wind chills Friday morning will likely be below zero is several spots before recovering a bit in the afternoon.

We should rebound back close to 50 by Sunday though.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.