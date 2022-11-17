Police identify victim of Omaha homicide
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police Thursday morning released the victim’s name of a deadly shooting.
They say Sincere Brooks, 19, died at the scene Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of 49th and Miami Street just after 3 p.m.
No one had been arrested as of Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
An anonymous tip leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect is eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.