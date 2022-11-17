Police identify victim of Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police Thursday morning released the victim’s name of a deadly shooting.

They say Sincere Brooks, 19, died at the scene Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of 49th and Miami Street just after 3 p.m.

No one had been arrested as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

An anonymous tip leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect is eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000.

