Police identify victim of Omaha homicide

A police gang unit was at the scene of a fatal shooting near 49th and Miami streets on Wednesday afternoon.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police Thursday morning released the victim’s name of a deadly shooting.

They say Sincere Brooks, 19, died at the scene Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of 49th and Miami Street just after 3 p.m.

No one had been arrested as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

An anonymous tip leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect is eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was charged with felony abuse after firefighters said they found a 3-year-old girl...
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
Bellevue teen killed in overnight crash at I-80/I-L-Q interchange
Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
On the first night of a second job, 41-year-old Andrea Georgeson took a break in her car....
No murder charge in cold case frustrates Omaha victim’s family
The community is remembering Karly Wood during a prayer walk Tuesday night. Wood was killed in...
‘It feels like a dream’: Friend remembers Omaha woman shot Sunday morning

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Bill Murray greets Omaha vets at movie screening
Bill Murray greets Omaha vets at movie screening
Ken Moore served in the Army during WWII. Thursday, he celebrated his 100th birthday at the...
Omaha World War II veteran remembers V-E Day on his 100th birthday
Ken Moore served in the Army during WWII. Thursday, he celebrated his 100th birthday at the...
Omaha WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday