Omaha World War II veteran remembers V-E Day on his 100th birthday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was 1940 when Kenneth A. Moore enlisted in the Army at 18 years old.

He served across the US then made his way to France and Germany.

“When I was in service, I became an expert rifleman. So other than a BB gun, I never shot a big gun. But with an M1 rifle, just blare down and I could see. But I never did shoot and kill one in the war. Not once,” said Moore.

He served for five years, until he was 23.

“I was with the 4th infantry division. We went across the Siegfried Line. And with the tanks, bombing, we went right into Germany. That was May 8th, 1945.”

V-E Day. More than 75 years later.

Now, Moore spends his time with family and at the American Legion Post 1 in Omaha.

And on his 100th birthday, he was surrounded by the thing he most looked forward to after the war: family.

“All the things I did, all the good times. You talk about the good times. It’s about the family. It’s all about the family,” said Moore.

A father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Ken loves to dance when he can, is full of stories to share, and remains the life of the party.

“Have a piece of cake!”

Cheers, Ken.

