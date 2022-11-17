Omaha mayor hires official to take on city’s homeless issues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert’s office announced Wednesday that she has hired the city’s first homeless services coordinator.

Tamara Dwyer, who currently works for the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, known as MACCH, will start the job Monday, Dec. 5.

That experience will come in handy as she works with MACCH and other local service providers as well as local, state, and federal agencies to build strategies and draft policies and initiatives that will help the homeless in Omaha.

“We have many excellent programs in Omaha that offer assistance and opportunities to help individuals and families. Tamara will coordinate access to services so more people are able to make a successful transition from homelessness to safe housing, employment, health care and other necessities,” Stothert said in the news release.

Dwyer has also worked in case management at the Stephen Center and with Youth Emergency Services Street Outreach.

She earned her master’s degree in social work from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. A licensed master social worker in Iowa, she is also a provisional certified master social worker in Nebraska.

The annual salary for the position will be $90,000. Two years’ worth of that salary will be covered by American Rescue Plan Act funds; after that, the position will draw from the city’s General Fund, according to the mayor’s office.

Dwyer said she was honored by her selection for the new position and looked forward to working with organizations and agencies throughout the city “who work tirelessly to meet the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

“As a person who has experienced homelessness and housing insecurity at various times throughout my life, I am deeply committed to this work and understand the complexities that are involved,” she said in the release. “My goal is to bring Omaha together to help create strategies to end homelessness in our community.”

