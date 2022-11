OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man working on a vehicle in his garage in south Omaha was killed when the vehicle pinned him against the structure.

Emergency personnel responded to incident at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near 39th and Y streets.

An Omaha Police spokesman told 6 News the death appeared to be accidental.

