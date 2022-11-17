Omaha Everyday: River City Mixed Chorus

By Carly Beckman
Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to the River City Mixed Chorus Artistic Director, Dr. A. Barron Breland about their upcoming Winter Concert: Wrapped in Rainbow at the Holland on December 10! RCMC’s Winter Holiday Concert, entitled Wrapped in Rainbow, is at the Holland Performing Arts Center - the first time for our holiday concert on this stage. Find out more in today’s interview!

Omaha Everyday: Reformation at the CrossRoads, Inc.
Omaha Everyday: Methodist Health System
Omaha Everyday: River City Mixed Chorus
Omaha Everyday: Batteries Plus Omaha
