Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account.

The indictment was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska Tuesday.

It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working as a teller at Foundation One Bank around September 2018. Her role developed into Operations Manager around June 2022.

Brandt allegedly developed a scheme in which she identified customer accounts that became dormant. She would then withdraw money from those accounts and transfer the money to her own personal accounts without authorization. She also allegedly changed the settings on dormant accounts to keep statements from being sent to the proper owners.

The indictment suggests Brand used the money to, among other things, pay charges on her credit card.

