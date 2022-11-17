Morning power outage affects thousands in Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An issue with equipment at a specific OPPD substation left thousands without power Thursday morning.

Omaha Public Power District was reporting at about 10:25 a.m. that 11,000 customers in Douglas and Sarpy counties were without power. An OPPD spokesperson said at the time that crews were still working to determine the cause of the outage, noting that several circuits had been impacted.

“Our troubleshooters are working to determine the cause, specifically looking into potential transmission and substation equipment issues,” the spokesperson said in an email to 6 News.

About 20 minutes later, the number of outages had increased to about 18,000 customers in the area.

OPPD later reported that the outage, which started at 10:17 a.m., had been traced to an issue at a substation.

“They hope to be able to do some ‘switching’ of power sources to bring a large chunk of customers back online relatively soon. However, we do not have an estimated restoration time right now,” the spokesperson just before 11 a.m.

Power started returning to some affected areas about an hour later. OPPD confirmed that all impacted circuits had power back at 11:55 a.m.

“The problem was with a piece of equipment between a transformer and breaker at a substation. It’s been repaired and no additional outages are anticipated,” the spokesperson told 6 News.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.