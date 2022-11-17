First woman elected as Alabama senator begins taking office

Katie Britt succeeds long-time Senator Richard Shelby
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.) went from working as Richard Shelby’s chief of staff to eventually replacing him as a U.S. senator.

Alabama now goes from having one of the oldest U.S. senators, Shelby is 87-years-old, to one of the youngest. Britt is 40-years-old.

Britt made her first trip to Congress decades ago as an intern for Shelby.

“Over 20 years ago,” Britt said, “and this very building. And then now to be here with my name on the door, it’s really surreal.”

Britt won her election with 66 percent of the vote. She is pitching herself as a family-friendly senator. Britt said she can deliver the change she says voters want.

“They want us to seal and secure our border,” Britt said. “They see what that’s doing in our communities from a safety perspective and what it’s doing with the fentanyl crisis. It’s not only hitting every community across Alabama, but schools and into families.”

Britt says she wants to carry on the Shelby’s legacy of making relationships and seizing opportunities, but she plans to make her own personal mark on the position.

“Make sure that I’m Senator Katie Britt,” Britt said. “I’m my own person. That I am walking forward and working hard for our parents across our state and nation.”

Britt’s term technically begins January 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
A man was charged with felony abuse after firefighters said they found a 3-year-old girl...
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
Bellevue teen killed in overnight crash at I-80/I-L-Q interchange
Generic court gavel
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
The community is remembering Karly Wood during a prayer walk Tuesday night. Wood was killed in...
‘It feels like a dream’: Friend remembers Omaha woman shot Sunday morning

Latest News

Congressman Don Bacon talks with 6 News about the U.S. House Republican majority and former...
Bacon on Trump, the GOP, and everything brewing in Congress
Congressman Don Bacon talks with 6 News about the U.S. House Republican majority and former...
Congressman Bacon reacts to Trump announcement
Iowa governor taps former Trump advisor as chief of staff
WOWT Election 2022: Ballot counting continues in Douglas County
Election 2022: Ballot counting continues in Douglas County
Nebraska State Capitol
Election 2022: Latest Douglas County vote count puts filibuster in hands of Dems — but it’s not over yet