Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Snow showers and another chilly day Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday is another chilly day with highs only making the climb to the low 30s! This will come along with increased cloud cover and the chance for mainly morning snow showers... the best chance will be between 5AM and 9AM and will be very light.

Thursday morning snow showers (wowt)

The afternoon could bring a stray flurry. With breezy conditions the day will feel very cold.

Chilly Thursday (wowt)

The cold intensifies as the week goes on with highs in the 20s by Friday and Saturday! Add the wind to it and it will feel even colder. Stay warm!

We have signs of chance in sight by early next work week. Temperatures are on track to eventually hit the low 50s ahead of Thanksgiving...

Next 10 days (wowt)

We’re keeping a close eye on the forecast ahead of the holiday as a system targets the middle of the country. Right now this looks like it will be relatively low impact locally with our warmer forecast bringing mainly rain potential. We’ll monitor it closely as we approach Thanksgiving.

