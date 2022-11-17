Bacon on Trump, the GOP, and everything brewing in Congress

Nebraska Congressman tells 6 News he’s ‘looking for another (presidential) candidate’ and has his eye on an Armed Services Committee post
Republican Congressman Don Bacon talks with 6 News about the U.S. House GOP majority and Trump's announcement that he'll run again in 2024.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As of Wednesday, one of Nebraska’s Congressional representatives is now in the U.S. House majority party: Rep. Don Bacon.

“It’s only the third time since 1954 that the GOP took over the House,” the Republican incumbent told 6 News. “There is a joyous mood. But to be honest, we were hoping to have a bigger majority. But the voters decide.”

6 News caught up to Congressman Bacon as he wrapped up an afternoon of meetings with his Republicans to decide the rules on running the U.S. House. He might have looked a bit scruffy, but said it wasn’t an indication of how things are going there — he’s actually taking part in “No-Shave November.”

While Bacon has been a ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, the former Air Force general believes he has a shot to become a subcommittee chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

“But you can’t measure the curtains until you have the gavel,” Bacon said.

What about Trump?

With former President Trump announcing plans to run for president in 2024, 6 News asked the congressman about his level of support.

“We want someone who knows how to treat people — can broaden the GOP tent,” Bacon said Wednesday. “I’m obviously looking for another candidate that fulfills that. I want conservative values, but I also want respect and decency — someone who can get more Republicans in the tent so we can win. ... We’ve had three elections now where we have underperformed. That’s because folks aren’t comfortable with his bombastic and rude behavior. They want more politeness.”

Donald Trump's 2024 run for president has been announced. (Source: CNN/POOL/GETTY IMAGES/WEAR/TWITTER/@JOEBIDEN/RMG NEWS/RISE IMAGES/ABC NEWS/WPTV)

Experts say some of that was clearly on display this election with many handpicked Trump candidates losing.

Two years ago, Nebraska’s Dist. 2 voters made it obvious, re-electing Bacon but voting for Joe Biden, who won the blue dot by seven points.

“I think Americans want someone with a presidential temperament,” Bacon said.

He said there was some tension in the GOP meetings in the House — that 15% wants to control the entire conference.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was charged with felony abuse after firefighters said they found a 3-year-old girl...
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
Bellevue teen killed in overnight crash at I-80/I-L-Q interchange
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The community is remembering Karly Wood during a prayer walk Tuesday night. Wood was killed in...
‘It feels like a dream’: Friend remembers Omaha woman shot Sunday morning
Police response
Council Bluffs man killed in Blackstone area crash

Latest News

Congressman Don Bacon talks with 6 News about the U.S. House Republican majority and former...
Congressman Bacon reacts to Trump announcement
Iowa governor taps former Trump advisor as chief of staff
WOWT Election 2022: Ballot counting continues in Douglas County
Election 2022: Ballot counting continues in Douglas County
Nebraska State Capitol
Election 2022: Latest Douglas County vote count puts filibuster in hands of Dems — but it’s not over yet