Bacon on Trump, the GOP, and everything brewing in Congress

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As of Wednesday, one of Nebraska’s Congressional representatives is now in the U.S. House majority party: Rep. Don Bacon.

“It’s only the third time since 1954 that the GOP took over the House,” the Republican incumbent told 6 News. “There is a joyous mood. But to be honest, we were hoping to have a bigger majority. But the voters decide.”

6 News caught up to Congressman Bacon as he wrapped up an afternoon of meetings with his Republicans to decide the rules on running the U.S. House. He might have looked a bit scruffy, but said it wasn’t an indication of how things are going there — he’s actually taking part in “No-Shave November.”

While Bacon has been a ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, the former Air Force general believes he has a shot to become a subcommittee chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

“But you can’t measure the curtains until you have the gavel,” Bacon said.

What about Trump?

With former President Trump announcing plans to run for president in 2024, 6 News asked the congressman about his level of support.

“We want someone who knows how to treat people — can broaden the GOP tent,” Bacon said Wednesday. “I’m obviously looking for another candidate that fulfills that. I want conservative values, but I also want respect and decency — someone who can get more Republicans in the tent so we can win. ... We’ve had three elections now where we have underperformed. That’s because folks aren’t comfortable with his bombastic and rude behavior. They want more politeness.”

Donald Trump's 2024 run for president has been announced. (Source: CNN/POOL/GETTY IMAGES/WEAR/TWITTER/@JOEBIDEN/RMG NEWS/RISE IMAGES/ABC NEWS/WPTV)

Experts say some of that was clearly on display this election with many handpicked Trump candidates losing.

Two years ago, Nebraska’s Dist. 2 voters made it obvious, re-electing Bacon but voting for Joe Biden, who won the blue dot by seven points.

“I think Americans want someone with a presidential temperament,” Bacon said.

He said there was some tension in the GOP meetings in the House — that 15% wants to control the entire conference.

