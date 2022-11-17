Authorities looking for walk-away inmate in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are looking for an inmate missing Thursday from a low-security facility in Omaha.

Robert Moss, 38, left the Community Corrections Center – Omaha without authorization, according to the release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was spotted after staffers located his electronic monitoring device near a shopping center about a mile away from the facility, located at 23rd Street and Avenue J, but ran off.

Moss is described as a Black man, with black hair and blue eyes.

Robert Moss (Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Serving a one-year sentence for theft, his tentative release date was set for Jan. 30, 2023.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities by calling 9-1-1; or call the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-331-3333.

