Authorities looking for walk-away inmate in Omaha

A 38-year-old man left CCC-O without authorization, NDCS says
(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are looking for an inmate missing Thursday from a low-security facility in Omaha.

Robert Moss, 38, left the Community Corrections Center – Omaha without authorization, according to the release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was spotted after staffers located his electronic monitoring device near a shopping center about a mile away from the facility, located at 23rd Street and Avenue J, but ran off.

Moss is described as a Black man, with black hair and blue eyes.

Robert Moss
Robert Moss(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Serving a one-year sentence for theft, his tentative release date was set for Jan. 30, 2023.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities by calling 9-1-1; or call the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-331-3333.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
A man was charged with felony abuse after firefighters said they found a 3-year-old girl...
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
Bellevue teen killed in overnight crash at I-80/I-L-Q interchange
Generic court gavel
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
The community is remembering Karly Wood during a prayer walk Tuesday night. Wood was killed in...
‘It feels like a dream’: Friend remembers Omaha woman shot Sunday morning

Latest News

Jeanie Brotherston has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get...
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID
Americans are swiping the plastic now and worrying about the cost later, and that can have...
Credit concerns rise and holiday shopping increases
Americans are swiping the plastic now and worrying about the cost later, and that can have...
Experts: Consider debt costs when putting holidays on credit
WOWT truck crash
BREAKING: Semi crash backing up traffic on Sorensen Parkway