Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Snow showers, wind & cold air the story the rest of the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered snow showers moved through overnight and we still have a few on the map to start Wednesday. It has left a thin coating on some roads as well. Watch for a few slick spots.

A few random flurries and snow showers will dwindle as the morning goes along. We’ll get some clearing late in the afternoon and warm to near 30 degrees.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Expect another blustery one today as well with wind gusts up near 30 mph likely, especially this morning.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)
Wind Chill Forecast
Wind Chill Forecast(WOWT)

We’re likely to have a few more snow showers move through on and off Thursday too. That will lead in some stronger winds and reinforce the cold air.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible Thursday during the day and temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 30s between any of the snow showers.

The coldest air will end up settling in Friday with morning lows in the teens and highs in the 20s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

