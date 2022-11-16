LIVE AT 5: Police investigating fatal shooting in north Omaha
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police gang unit was at the scene of a fatal shooting in north Omaha on Wednesday afternoon.
Omaha Police officers had an area near 49th and Miami streets blocked off after a man was killed in the area, but told 6 News they did not believe there was a danger to the public in the aftermath of the incident.
No suspect information was available yet at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
