No. 20 Creighton routs No. 22 Nebraska, 77-51, in front of record crowd

By Grace Boyles
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in series history, both the Bluejays and Huskers were ranked going into their annual meeting. The Top 25 showdown drew a sellout crowd of 2,306 to D.J. Sokol Arena, a first for women’s basketball. Last year, it was Big Red that won the bragging rights, beating Creighton in Lincoln. This year, the Jays had the last laugh.

It was all Jays from the beginning. Guard Molly Mogensen owned the first half, scoring what was then a career-high 19 points over the first two quarters. The junior tacked on three more points in the second half to record a new career-high and game-leading 22 points. Creighton never trailed and held a double digit lead from the second quarter until the end the game.

The Huskers were led by guard Jaz Shelley with 14 points, followed by forward Alexis Markowski with 11 points. As a team, Nebraska struggled shooting, hitting only 31 percent of their shots from the field. Big Red was also 5-of-18 from beyond the arc and 10-of-15 at the free throw line.

CU’s 26-point win was the largest margin of victory over the Huskers since 1993. The Bluejays improve to a perfect 3-0 on the season, including two Top 25 wins. Nebraska suffers their first loss of the season, falling to 2-1.

