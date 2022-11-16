Kansas refuses to increase Legislature’s power over agencies

A sign, opposing proposed changes in the Kansas Constitution, stands in the grass in front of...
A sign, opposing proposed changes in the Kansas Constitution, stands in the grass in front of the Kansas National Education Association headquarters, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Topeka, Kan. One proposed change on the Nov. 8 ballot would make it easier for the Legislature to overturn agency rules. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas voters have narrowly rejected a proposal to give the Republican-controlled Legislature a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health, and preserves the environment.

The Associated Press called the election on Tuesday, a week after Election Day. The failed amendment to the Kansas Constitution would have made it easier for lawmakers to overturn regulations written by state agencies and boards under control of the governor and others in the executive branch.

Lawmakers would have been able to revoke a rule with a simple majority vote by both chambers rather than having to pass a bill that the governor can veto. Business groups and advocates of smaller government viewed the measure as reining in unelected bureaucrats.

