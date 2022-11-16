Gun found in purse at Omaha courthouse security checkpoint

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman in a hurry for a court appearance forgot what she had in her purse.

That’s what she told security officers Tuesday at the main entrance of the Douglas County Courthouse after the X-Ray machine clearly revealed a 9mm handgun in her purse. The weapon was loaded with 10 rounds in the clip and one in the chamber.

The woman has a concealed carry permit, but she was cited for violating that permit.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.