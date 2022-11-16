Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cold hangs on... a warm up next week

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Skies clear up Tuesday evening and temperatures fall fast! Overnight clouds build back in and this comes along with the chance for flurries and a few snow showers. This does come through the Metro but likely leaves nothing behind except for a trace in a few spots. For most this is done well before the morning commute. We’re left with a cold day! Temperatures start near 20 and warm to 32 in the Metro... with a breeze it will feel much colder all day.

Wind chill Tuesday
The cold intensifies as the week goes on with highs in the 20s by Friday and Saturday! Add the wind to it and it will feel even colder. Stay warm!

Cold hangs on
We have signs of chance in sight by early next work week. Temperatures are on track to eventually hit the low 50s ahead of Thanksgiving...

Next 5 days
We’re keeping a close eye on the forecast ahead of the holiday as a system targets the middle of the country. Right now this looks like it will be relatively low impact locally with our warmer forecast bringing mainly rain potential. We’ll monitor it closely as we approach Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving system
Thanksgiving system
