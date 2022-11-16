Bellevue teen killed in overnight crash

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Bellevue teenager.

Officers were dispatched to the crash on the on-ramp of I, L, Q to I-80 East at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a release, 16-year-old Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control.

Police say his car left the roadway, and rolled down a steep embankment.

Solorio-Ramirez was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. He was declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Police response
Council Bluffs man killed in Blackstone area crash
The 46 Dodge development project has been scrapped.
Plans for controversial Omaha housing development scrapped
A man was charged with felony abuse after firefighters said they found a 3-year-old girl...
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
The community is remembering Karly Wood during a prayer walk Tuesday night. Wood was killed in...
‘It feels like a dream’: Friend remembers Omaha woman shot Sunday morning

Latest News

Medical Respite Program
Medical respite program aims to help homeless, alleviate crowded ERs
Medical Respite Program
Medical respite program aims to help homeless, alleviate crowded ERs
While waiting on climate plan, Omaha mayor asked to act now
While waiting on climate plan, Omaha mayor asked to act now
A man was charged with felony abuse after firefighters said they found a 3-year-old girl...
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car