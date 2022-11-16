Bellevue teen killed in overnight crash
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Bellevue teenager.
Officers were dispatched to the crash on the on-ramp of I, L, Q to I-80 East at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday.
According to a release, 16-year-old Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control.
Police say his car left the roadway, and rolled down a steep embankment.
Solorio-Ramirez was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. He was declared dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
