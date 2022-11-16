Bellevue teen killed in overnight crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Bellevue teenager.

Officers were dispatched to the crash on the on-ramp of I, L, Q to I-80 East at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a release, 16-year-old Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control.

Police say his car left the roadway, and rolled down a steep embankment.

Solorio-Ramirez was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. He was declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

