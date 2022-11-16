Animal abuse investigation: 27 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder in Malcolm

Julia Hudson
Julia Hudson(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Malcolm woman is facing charges after investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office say she was running an unlicensed dog breeding operation.

According to LSO, on Sept. 13 deputies were sent to a home on West Mill Road, north of Malcolm, after a delivery driver was bitten by a dog.

Deputies said the owner, identified as 70-year-old Julia Hudson, could not provide updated rabies vaccination for the Belgian malinois.

While there, deputies said they discovered Hudson was running an unlicensed breeding operation for the last several months and had more than 20 dogs at her home living in unsanitary conditions including no food or water visible, as well as dogs covered in feces.

LSO said Hudson had at one point been a licensed breeder and her license had expired.

Captain Tommy Trotter explained that since September, deputies have been working with Hudson to make sure the dogs were getting vaccinated, healthy, in good living conditions and that she was in compliance with the Department of Agriculture.

Tuesday around 10:50 a.m., Captain Trotter said that deputies were following up with Hudson and checking on the animals when they discovered that the dogs were still in bad living conditions.

Deputies said there were a total of 27 dogs at Hudson’s home, several living outside in the cold and snow, covered in feces, with a lack of food and water visible.

According to Captain Trotter, Hudson ordered the deputies to leave her home, at one point pushing a deputy, as well as getting her Belgian malinois and threatening to hurt the deputies if they didn’t leave.

Hudson was arrested and is facing terroristic threats charges, as well as obstructing government operations charges.

Captain Trotter said more charges could come as they continue their animal abuse investigation.

LSO seized all the dogs and they’re now receiving care from the Capital Humane Society.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

