Soldering work sparks fire at Omaha apartment building

(Source: MGN photo)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters were called to an apartment building off 42nd and Center streets Monday afternoon.

According to the Omaha Fire Department report, the accidental fire was ignited by soldering work that was happening in the area.

OFD said firefighters arrived four minutes after the 2:06 p.m. call at Copper Leaf Apartments, located at 42nd and Frances streets, and had the fire under control at 2:27 p.m.

No injuries were reported. Displaced residents received assistance from the American Red Cross, the report states.

Damages to the building, valued at $3.9 million, were estimated at $20,000, according to the report.

Three engines, two fire trucks, a medic, an air unit, and two fire investigators were among the OFD response to the fire, the report states.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 46 Dodge development project has been scrapped.
Plans for controversial Omaha housing development scrapped
Omaha Police identify weekend shooting’s eight victims
Omaha Police officer under investigation after harassment reports resigns
P!NK
P!NK to perform at Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field
One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha

Latest News

Omaha trash company adds drivers to catch up on waste collections
An elderly victim lost thousands of dollars in an old scam; but thanks to quick reaction from...
Boston scammer steals $54,000 in fake ‘bail’ from Omaha grandmother
An elderly victim lost thousands of dollars in an old scam; but thanks to quick reaction from...
Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash
Deontae Rush sits with his attorney, Jeff Pickens, during opening arguments in his August 2022...
Omaha man found guilty of shooting, killing man in Lincoln