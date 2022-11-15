Soldering work sparks fire at Omaha apartment building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters were called to an apartment building off 42nd and Center streets Monday afternoon.

According to the Omaha Fire Department report, the accidental fire was ignited by soldering work that was happening in the area.

OFD said firefighters arrived four minutes after the 2:06 p.m. call at Copper Leaf Apartments, located at 42nd and Frances streets, and had the fire under control at 2:27 p.m.

No injuries were reported. Displaced residents received assistance from the American Red Cross, the report states.

Damages to the building, valued at $3.9 million, were estimated at $20,000, according to the report.

Three engines, two fire trucks, a medic, an air unit, and two fire investigators were among the OFD response to the fire, the report states.

