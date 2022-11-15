Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold November air continues with some wind and flurries at times

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chilly morning temps in the 20s and a few teens are what you get out the door early this morning. Unfortunately mostly cloudy skies will make it tough to warm again today with highs only in the mid 30s at best.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Wind gusts from the northwest could get up to 25 mph a few times this afternoon and evening adding a bit more of a bite to the air.

Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind(WOWT)

Overnight into Wednesday morning I’m watching for a few areas of flurries and snow showers to move through. Nothing more than a dusting if you see anything though.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

It will be a struggle to warm yet again Wednesday afternoon too. Wind chills will likely be a bit colder too with northwest wind gusts up near 30 mph likely.

Wed Wind Gusts
Wed Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Thursday brings another round of morning flurries before the wind picks up and the cold stays in place for another day. The coldest air will likely be Friday and Saturday before we see a turn for the warmer.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

