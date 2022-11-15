Omaha trash company adds drivers to catch up on waste collections

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to a directive from Mayor Jean Stothert to solve its issue with trash collection delays in the city, FCC Environmental has added drivers and expanded its pick-up schedule.

According to an email sent Monday evening to Omaha residents experiencing trash pick-up delays Monday, FCC has extended driver schedules to include Saturday collection routes and has added drivers to Omaha routes “by relocating employees from other cities to assist,” effective immediately.

“FCC managers who are CDL certified will also be assigned to collection routes, and all drivers will work Saturdays to collect missed or rescheduled collections,” the email states.

The changes will be in effect until trash collections catch up to scheduled pick-up times.

The company has most recently been experiencing delays with yard waste pickup, which was itself delayed after FCC prioritized picking up carted garbage and recyclables in late October.

Omaha awarded its trash collection contract to FCC Environmental in 2020. The company added yard waste collection in 2021.

