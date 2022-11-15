Monday, Sioux City’s ‘Adoption Day’ helped many children finalize their forever homes

The Ottos taking their family picture.
The Ottos taking their family picture.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In the United States, over 100,000 children are waiting to be adopted. On Monday night, some of those children finally got their forever homes.

Many families gathered at the Woodbury County Courthouse to finalize and celebrate their adoptions.

Every year, Lutheran Services of Iowa teams up with Sioux City’s “Adoption Day” to help different families finalize their adoptions. In order to make it happen, the judges volunteer their time.

On top of the adoptions, LSI staff set up craft tables, provide face paintings, and celebrate with cake and cookies.

Some of the families have been waiting a long time for this day to come. For one family, their wait of 3 years was finally over.

“It’s definitely a roller coaster but I’m glad it’s finally here. It’s definitely worth it,” said Craig Otto, the adoptive father of Ella Mae.

This is Nicki and Craig Otto’s first adoption. They first met Ella Mae when she was just 2 years old. That’s when they started the adoption process, but there were a few obstacles in their way.

“Stacks of paperwork, and renewing home studies over and over again. Waiting on lots of paperwork. Paperwork was the main thing and then COVID. Everything put a strain on things,” said Nicki Otto, adoptive mother of Ella Mae.

Even though they had to wait 3 years, the Ottos were able to keep the connection with Ella. On Monday night, they were able to take their very first picture together as a family.

