Man killed in Blackstone area crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have identified the man who died in an overnight crash Tuesday.

They say DJ Michael Myers, 27 of Council Bluffs, was killed when he left the roadway, uprooted a small tree, and struck a guide wire at 37th and Harney.

Officers were called to the scene at 12:28 a.m. Officer say they determined Myers was traveling the wrong direction on the one-way road which runs eastbound. That stretch of road is down to one lane due to construction of a building.

Police say Myers was traveling alone.

