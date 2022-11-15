Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: On and off snow chances and a cold stretch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Snow chances are building in Monday evening from the SW bringing the potential for some accumulation mainly SE of the Metro. Snow chances will pick up through 9 PM for SE Nebraska, NW Missouri and SW Iowa and will gradually drift SE overnight. These almost completely clear the region by 5 AM Tuesday.

9 PM Monday (wowt)

5 AM Tuesday (wowt)

This will leave behind some accumulation, mainly light, for areas SE of the Metro. Most see the potential for up to 1″ but areas more SE see up to 2″.

Snow potential (wowt)

Once this clears we’re left with a chilly and breezy Tuesday. Highs warm to the mid 30 but we will feel more like the teens to 20s all day with a breeze.

Tuesday wind chill (wowt)

Another round of snow showers travels through early Wednesday AM... This does come through the Metro but likely leaves nothing behind except for a trace.

Early Wed AM snow (wowt)

The cold intensifies as the week goes on with highs in the 20s by Friday and Saturday! Add the wind to it and it will feel even colder. Stay warm! We have signs of chance in sight by early next work week.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.