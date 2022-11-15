East Iowa county lifts burn ban

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Officials in Harrison County lifted the burn ban there as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“Residents may resume open burning beginning Thursday,” the news release from the county’s emergency management coordinator states, noting that there are some municipal city limits where open burns are prohibited on a standing basis.

Noting that recent rain and snow have reduced hazards, authorities still urge caution when conducting open burns and ask that residents call the Harrison County Communications Center at 712-644-2244 before doing so.

“Residents are asked to keep the future weather forecasts in mind when burning as we have seen several recent fires that were previous open burns which had rekindled,” the release states.

