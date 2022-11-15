Creighton improves to 3-0 behind Kalkbrenner’s perfect shooting performance

By Grace Boyles
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays collected their third-straight double digit win at home, beating Holy Cross 94-65. Creighton showed their dominance from the jump, opening up the first half with a layup from forward Arthur Kaluma followed by three dunks in a row from center Ryan Kalkbrenner to go up 8-0 in the first two minutes of the game.

Only playing 20 minutes, Kalkbrenner ended the night with a game-high 22 points, not missing a shot from the field, beyond the arc, or from the free throw line. Guard Ryan Nembhard recorded a game-high 12 assists, becoming the first Jay in 20 years to do so without a turnover.

Holy Cross was led by Bo Montgomery with 21 points.

Creighton plays again at home Thursday when they welcome UC Riverside for 7:30 p.m. tip off.

