Casey Thompson practices as the Huskers host Wisconsin Saturday

Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At least 12 Nebraska seniors will walk this Saturday before the Huskers host Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium, there will likely be more who will choose to complete their college careers and join them.

Casey Thompson did practice today, here’s Mickey Joseph on his situation, ““He made some throws, we’re going to still take him day-by-day, see how he feels on game day.” Casey took reps in team drills and is expected to continue to practice all week.

Chubba Purdy is out and will have surgery this week on a high ankle sprain. Jarrett Synek from Hastings who played the last possession against Michigan is again in the mix. Most likely behind Logan Smothers who Mickey said was better today after being a little beat up. Mickey also said he thinks Mark Whipple will coach from the box this week after he was run into at Michigan in the first half, he coached from the box in the second half at Michigan Stadium.

