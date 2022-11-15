Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, people light candles at a makeshift memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting days earlier in Parkland, Fla.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district was fired following a late-night motion brought up by a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following a grand jury report into the Parkland school massacre.

Broward school board member Daniel Foganholi brought up the measure, which wasn’t on the agenda, on Monday night.

The board voted 5-4 to fire Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who didn’t hold the post at the time of the 2018 shooting. Cartwright didn’t comment about the firing.

The four dissenting members included two who lost family members in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Four of the five appointees will be gone next week, replaced by elected board members.

