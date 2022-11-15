Another union rejects deal with nation’s freight railroads

(KBTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Another railroad union has rejected its agreement with the nation’s freight railroads.

That increases the chances that Congress may be called upon to settle the dispute and block a strike.

The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers union Monday voted down the contract even though it includes 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses.

All 12 rail unions must approve their deals to prevent a strike. But no strike is imminent because all the unions have agreed to keep negotiating until a deadline early next month.

Workers’ quality-of-life concerns are threatening to derail the agreements. Contract talks with the two unions that rejected their deals last month remain deadlocked over the issue of paid sick time.

