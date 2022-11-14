Teen arrested for DUI following 70th and O crash that left man in critical condition

The scene of a serious crash at 70th & O early Saturday morning, as seen on a city traffic...
The scene of a serious crash at 70th & O early Saturday morning, as seen on a city traffic camera.(LTU)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 2:55 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 17-year-old driver for DUI following a weekend crash that badly injured a 27-year-old man.

LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to 70th & O Streets around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a crash. Police said a 17-year-old boy was driving a Ford Escape and collided with the rear of a Chevy Malibu driven by a 27-year-old man.

City of Lincoln traffic cameras showed the Escape on fire, minutes after the crash occurred and prior to LFR’s arrival. LFR extricated the driver of the Chevy Malibu, while other crews worked to extinguish the vehicle on fire.

According to police, the 17-year-old driver was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis at the time of the crash. He was lodged in jail for DUI and accident resulting in serious bodily injury.

The 27-year-old man remains in critical condition.

