Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Snow showers move through to start a cold week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us are starting in the 30s this morning and will likely end up there to finish the day. Not much warming to go along with the thick clouds today but there will be some rounds of snow showers and flurries moving through as well.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully wind won’t be all that strong to go along with the chilly air either. Gusts to 15 mph at worst from the north later today.

With the snow in the forecast today, I don’t expect much more than flurries or brief snow showers for the metro. The best threat of seeing some accumulation will be south and southeast of the metro where a few 1″+ totals will be possible. Evaporation and melting may make it tough to accumulate elsewhere.

Monday Snowfall (WOWT)

Snow chances start as early as about 9-10am and are possible at any point today. The best chances will be later on tonight in areas southeast of the metro.

Snow chances (WOWT)

A few more rounds of flurries and light snow showers are possible Tuesday & Wednesday morning but those too likely won’t amount to anything significant. Each round will just reinforce the cold air that will be tough to shake this week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

