P!NK to perform at Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Grammy Award-winning singer and performer P!NK announced that Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field will be included in her Summer Carnival 2023 tour.

The tour will go to stadiums across the U.S. and Canada. Concerts at Omaha’s downtown baseball stadium have been almost unheard of since it opened in 2011.

The date of the concert is Monday August 21, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting November 21 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

Since Citi is the official card of the tour, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. November 16 until 11 p.m. November 20 through the Citi Entertainment program.

Verizon will also offer an exclusive presale opportunity through its customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Those members will have access for select shows beginning November 17 at Noon until 11 p.m. November 20.

P!NK’s stop in Omaha will include her friends and special guests Brandi Carlile. Grouplove and KidCutUp will also perform.

