Omaha Police officer under investigation after harassment reports resigns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police officer under investigation and cited for criminal mischief after a woman reported he was harassing her has resigned.

Officer William Klees was scheduled for an interview Monday with the internal affairs unit after an off-duty incident reported last weekend but resigned ahead of the meeting, according to the OPD release received Monday afternoon. He was cited last week for criminal mischief.

“His resignation is accepted and the OPD will provide documentation to the Crime Commission seeking a revocation of his law enforcement certificate,” the release states.

According to the police report, a woman living near 20th and Nicholas Street told officers that a man in her apartment building had been throwing trash on her car and said she had observed him doing so.

OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer also released a statement on Monday:

“Officer Klees has completely disrupted the peace and sense of safety for (the victim). His actions are not indicative of the values of the hard-working women and men of the Omaha Police Department. His conduct is unbecoming of an officer and warrants his removal from the OPD.”

Klees had been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

The OPD release also said that Klees had moved out of the apartment complex where the incident had been reported.

