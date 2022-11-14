Omaha Police officer under investigation after harassment reports resigns

OPD also aims to revoke his law-enforcement certificate
6 News has an update on an investigation of an Omaha officer who reportedly trashed a woman's car.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police officer under investigation and cited for criminal mischief after a woman reported he was harassing her has resigned.

Officer William Klees was scheduled for an interview Monday with the internal affairs unit after an off-duty incident reported last weekend but resigned ahead of the meeting, according to the OPD release received Monday afternoon. He was cited last week for criminal mischief.

“His resignation is accepted and the OPD will provide documentation to the Crime Commission seeking a revocation of his law enforcement certificate,” the release states.

According to the police report, a woman living near 20th and Nicholas Street told officers that a man in her apartment building had been throwing trash on her car and said she had observed him doing so.

OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer also released a statement on Monday:

“Officer Klees has completely disrupted the peace and sense of safety for (the victim). His actions are not indicative of the values of the hard-working women and men of the Omaha Police Department. His conduct is unbecoming of an officer and warrants his removal from the OPD.”

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer

Klees had been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

The OPD release also said that Klees had moved out of the apartment complex where the incident had been reported.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
Photo showing attire of PSSI employoee working in Ground Beef room of the Grand Island JBS...
Central Nebraska company facing child labor violation allegations
Bellevue Police: Missing woman found and safe, returned home
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street

Latest News

Omaha firefighters extinguish house fire after cooking items left unattended
The scene of a serious crash at 70th & O early Saturday morning, as seen on a city traffic...
Teen arrested for DUI following 70th and O crash that left man in critical condition
Omaha Police identify weekend shooting’s eight victims
Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles a two-alarm house fire just east of 40th & A Streets Sunday...
Overloaded electrical outlet sparks Lincoln house fire