Omaha Police investigating deadly assault reported on Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said Monday that an assault victim who suffered a head wound on Halloween has died.

Daniel Price, 62, was found suffering from a head wound by officers at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 31 responding to a call of someone found lying in an empty lot. According to the police report, officers found Price in the lot with heavy trauma and bleeding on his head and face.

Price was transported — unresponsive — to UNMC from a neighborhood located near 38th and Hamilton streets, according to Monday’s release from the Omaha Police Department. He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, the OPD release states, at which time the charges in his case were upgraded from assault to homicide.

According to the police report, responding officers saw a white Kia Optima LX that had been reported stolen from Lincoln at the scene.

As OPD continues to investigate, anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656; or call Omaha Crime Stoppers 402-444-STOP. You can also submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

“Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward,” the release states.

