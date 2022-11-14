Omaha Police identify weekend shooting’s eight victims

Anonymous tips leading to the arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Monday verified the names of the people hurt in an early morning shooting over the weekend.

Karly Wood, 20, was killed in the shooting that occurred at 4:08 a.m. Sunday at 33rd Street and Ames Avenue. The OPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Seven other people were injured in the shooting, including two 25-year-olds, a 27-year-old, a 28-year-old, a 31-year-old, a 32-year-old, and a 34-year-old.

Officers responding to the shooting found two victims with gunshot wounds at the scene, including Wood, according to police reports. They were transported to the hospital, where Wood died. Others arrived at the hospital by private vehicle, reports state.

Authorities urge calling Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or use the P3 Tips mobile app to submit tips. Information leading to the arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.

