Omaha firefighters extinguish house fire after cooking items left unattended

(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Unattended cooking led to a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood over the weekend, according to an OFD report.

The Omaha Fire Department said in a Monday report that fire crews were called to a home near 39th Street and Bedford Avenue at 6:12 p.m. Saturday. The fire was reported to be under control by 6:26 p.m. that evening.

Smoke and flames were visible as fire crews arrived at the scene at 6:17 p.m. Saturday. All occupants of the single-family home had vacated prior to their arrival, and no injuries were reported.

The loss was estimated at $30,000 to the $54,700 home, and $5,000 in lost contents.

Two OFD engines, one fire truck, one medic unit, and two fire investigators responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
Photo showing attire of PSSI employoee working in Ground Beef room of the Grand Island JBS...
Central Nebraska company facing child labor violation allegations
Bellevue Police: Missing woman found and safe, returned home
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street

Latest News

Omaha Police officer under investigation after harassment reports resigns
The scene of a serious crash at 70th & O early Saturday morning, as seen on a city traffic...
Teen arrested for DUI following 70th and O crash that left man in critical condition
Omaha Police identify weekend shooting’s eight victims
Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles a two-alarm house fire just east of 40th & A Streets Sunday...
Overloaded electrical outlet sparks Lincoln house fire