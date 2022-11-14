Omaha firefighters extinguish house fire after cooking items left unattended

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Unattended cooking led to a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood over the weekend, according to an OFD report.

The Omaha Fire Department said in a Monday report that fire crews were called to a home near 39th Street and Bedford Avenue at 6:12 p.m. Saturday. The fire was reported to be under control by 6:26 p.m. that evening.

Smoke and flames were visible as fire crews arrived at the scene at 6:17 p.m. Saturday. All occupants of the single-family home had vacated prior to their arrival, and no injuries were reported.

The loss was estimated at $30,000 to the $54,700 home, and $5,000 in lost contents.

Two OFD engines, one fire truck, one medic unit, and two fire investigators responded to the scene.

