Lizzo coming to CHI Health Center in Omaha

Lizzo
Lizzo(AB+DM)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo has announced the second North American leg of her 2022 tour including a stop in Omaha.

Lizzo’s “The Special 2OUR” will come to the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, May 19.

Public on sale for the second leg dates will begin Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. on lizzomusic.com. American Express® Card Members will have first access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.

Lizzo announces more concert stops including one in Omaha on May 19.
Lizzo announces more concert stops including one in Omaha on May 19.(Lizzomusic.com)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
Photo showing attire of PSSI employoee working in Ground Beef room of the Grand Island JBS...
Central Nebraska company facing child labor violation allegations
Bellevue Police: Missing woman found and safe, returned home
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street

Latest News

Omaha Police identify weekend shooting’s eight victims
The scene of a serious crash at 70th & O early Saturday morning, as seen on a city traffic...
Teen arrested for DUI following 70th and O crash that left man in critical condition
Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles a two-alarm house fire just east of 40th & A Streets Sunday...
Overloaded electrical outlet sparks Lincoln house fire
P!NK
P!NK to perform at Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field