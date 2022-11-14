Lizzo coming to CHI Health Center in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo has announced the second North American leg of her 2022 tour including a stop in Omaha.

Lizzo’s “The Special 2OUR” will come to the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, May 19.

Public on sale for the second leg dates will begin Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. on lizzomusic.com. American Express® Card Members will have first access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.

Lizzo announces more concert stops including one in Omaha on May 19. (Lizzomusic.com)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.