Giant Christmas tree moves through Omaha and into place at Durham Museum

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A tiny $5 tree grew into a 40-foot blue spruce and is now Omaha’s official Christmas tree for 2022.

The tree, donated by Janice Teegarden and Wayne Ogle of Omaha, will help to continue decades of tradition when it is all dressed up and displayed at the Durham Museum.

The family tree comes with a lot of family memories.

“Funny how something so big... could be such a big part of your family and almost go unnoticed,” family member Beth Overman told 6 News. “It’s funny to think about the tree was there for everything but just kind of hanging out in the background.”

Overman grew up at the home where the tree was harvested. Her mother purchased the tree in 1987 — it was kind of a “Charle Brown” looking tree back then, Overman said.

“They had their leftover summer plants, and there was this little tree about this high — $5... and I brought it home and planted it,” Teegarden said.

She never thought that little tree would grow into a 40-foot blue spruce that would provide her family with decades of memories.

“I used to decorate it every year,” she said. “My dad would help me, and I got the pole over here, too, that he made for me to lift the lights up. He’d back his pick-up up... it’s been a lot of years since I’ve seen lights on it... So that’s one thing, too — I’m gonna get to see lights on it, kind of bring back a lot of memories of Christmas with my dad.”

The tree had been growing close to the house now, and now was a good time to donate the tree to Omaha’s Christmas celebrations.

A message from our Christmas tree donor!! #ChristmasAtUnionStation2022 #DurhamMuseum #OmahaChristmasTree #omaha Posted by The Durham Museum on Sunday, November 13, 2022

“It’s almost touching my house. It’s not going to be too long before squirrels can jump in my front window,” she said, laughing.

Union Pacific work crews rolled in and took down the big tree. People nearby gathered to say goodbye to a big part of the neighborhood. Teegarden said she hopes her little $5 tree can now help make Christmas memories for an entire community.

“It’s just not getting cut down for no reason — it’s going to spread joy. A lot of people are going to enjoy it... and that’s what I’m happy about,” she said.

If you want to watch

The tree lighting ceremony is set for Thanksgiving night at 7 p.m. and will once again be a virtual event — the museum is closed on Thanksgiving. More information about the Christmas at Union Station event will be available on the museum’s website as the event approaches.

Follow the Durham Museum tree

Watch the donated Christmas tree get cut down and transported to the Durham Museum, where it will be on display for the holidays.

Happy 🌲 Harvest Day!! We are taking you behind-the-scenes to see what it takes to get Omaha's official Christmas tree to its new home at Union Station. Once in place, you’ll be able to see it decorated and on display during Christmas at Union Station presented by @FNBO. A BIG THANKS to our many partners helping in this endeavor! We couldn't do it without you: @UnionPacificRailroad, @TerryHughesTreeService, @OmahaPublicPowerDistrict, DH Pace & @NormsDoorService, @OmahaPoliceDepartment and Duke Aerial. This year’s tree is a 40-foot-tall blue spruce donated by Janice Teegarden and Wayne Ogle of Omaha. Isn't it a beauty!? Got questions? Please post them and we'll try to answer as quickly as we can. #ChristmasAtUnionStation2022 #OmahaTradition #ChristmasAtUnionStation #OmahasOfficialTree Posted by The Durham Museum on Monday, November 14, 2022

It’s nearly time! We are on-site to harvest this year’s tree for Christmas at Union Station presented by FNBO. Posted by The Durham Museum on Monday, November 14, 2022

Tim-brrrr! Union Pacific employees are cutting down the official Christmas at Union Station tree, presented by FNBO, this chilly morning. The tree, donated by Janice Teegarden and Wayne Ogle of Omaha, will be delivered to The Durham Museum today where it will be prepped for our Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thanksgiving Night. Posted by The Durham Museum on Monday, November 14, 2022

Final preparations before we hit the road. Posted by The Durham Museum on Monday, November 14, 2022

Omaha’s Christmas Tree is on the truck and we are ready to head downtown!! #ChristmasAtUnionStation2022 #OmahaChristmasTree #DurhamMuseum #Omaha Posted by The Durham Museum on Monday, November 14, 2022

We are making our way down Center Street. Next stop: The Durham Museum!! #ChristmasAtUnionStation2022 #DurhamMuseum #OmahaChristmasTree #Omaha Posted by The Durham Museum on Monday, November 14, 2022

Special delivery. Our official Christmas at Union Station tree has arrived! Posted by The Durham Museum on Monday, November 14, 2022

Posted by The Durham Museum on Monday, November 14, 2022

