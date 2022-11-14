Giant Christmas tree moves through Omaha and into place at Durham Museum
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A tiny $5 tree grew into a 40-foot blue spruce and is now Omaha’s official Christmas tree for 2022.
The tree, donated by Janice Teegarden and Wayne Ogle of Omaha, will help to continue decades of tradition when it is all dressed up and displayed at the Durham Museum.
The family tree comes with a lot of family memories.
“Funny how something so big... could be such a big part of your family and almost go unnoticed,” family member Beth Overman told 6 News. “It’s funny to think about the tree was there for everything but just kind of hanging out in the background.”
Overman grew up at the home where the tree was harvested. Her mother purchased the tree in 1987 — it was kind of a “Charle Brown” looking tree back then, Overman said.
“They had their leftover summer plants, and there was this little tree about this high — $5... and I brought it home and planted it,” Teegarden said.
She never thought that little tree would grow into a 40-foot blue spruce that would provide her family with decades of memories.
“I used to decorate it every year,” she said. “My dad would help me, and I got the pole over here, too, that he made for me to lift the lights up. He’d back his pick-up up... it’s been a lot of years since I’ve seen lights on it... So that’s one thing, too — I’m gonna get to see lights on it, kind of bring back a lot of memories of Christmas with my dad.”
The tree had been growing close to the house now, and now was a good time to donate the tree to Omaha’s Christmas celebrations.
“It’s almost touching my house. It’s not going to be too long before squirrels can jump in my front window,” she said, laughing.
Union Pacific work crews rolled in and took down the big tree. People nearby gathered to say goodbye to a big part of the neighborhood. Teegarden said she hopes her little $5 tree can now help make Christmas memories for an entire community.
“It’s just not getting cut down for no reason — it’s going to spread joy. A lot of people are going to enjoy it... and that’s what I’m happy about,” she said.
If you want to watch
The tree lighting ceremony is set for Thanksgiving night at 7 p.m. and will once again be a virtual event — the museum is closed on Thanksgiving. More information about the Christmas at Union Station event will be available on the museum’s website as the event approaches.
Follow the Durham Museum tree
Watch the donated Christmas tree get cut down and transported to the Durham Museum, where it will be on display for the holidays.
