February trial set for Elwood woman charged with attempted murder

Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of...
Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of attempted first degree murder and making terroristic threats following an investigation in Gosper County.(Dawson County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - An Elwood woman accused of trying to hire someone to kill five people is scheduled for trial in February.

According to officials, 40-year-old Valerie Miller is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Court records show that Miller allegedly made plans to meet up with an undercover investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol. The two had been in contact on a social media app, court documents said, as Miller was looking for someone to buy her a gun, but was unaware the individual was an undercover trooper.

Those documents show the pair had planned and then met in the parking lot of the Walmart in Lexington. During that conversation, agents said Miller asked if the undercover agent could purchase a gun for her, specifically a revolver.

During that same conversation, court documents said Miller stated she wanted several individuals “not living.” When asked who that was, Miller stated that it was her ex-husband’s girlfriend, the girlfriend’s three young children, as well as the girlfriend’s adult son.

At a hearing in Dawson County District Court Monday, Miller pleaded not guilty to both of the attempted murder charges. A judge set her trial for Feb. 7. Earlier this month her attorney requested and the judge granted a psychological evaluation of Miller to determine her fitness to stand trial and her state of mind at the time the crimes were committed.

If convicted on both counts of attempted murder, Miller could get up to 100 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
Photo showing attire of PSSI employoee working in Ground Beef room of the Grand Island JBS...
Central Nebraska company facing child labor violation allegations
Omaha Police identify weekend shooting’s eight victims
Omaha Police officer under investigation after harassment reports resigns
Bellevue Police: Missing woman found and safe, returned home

Latest News

Another union rejects deal with nation’s freight railroads
WOWT streetcar update
Omaha streetcar bond proposal headed to City Council
Former Lincoln Police officers Luke Bonkiewicz, Erin Spilker and Angela Sands sat down with...
Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD
WOWT Lizzo, P!NK concerts
Lizzo, P!NK schedule Omaha concerts
WOWT streetcar update
Omaha City Council to address streetcar plans