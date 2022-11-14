Farnam Fight: Neighbors, city dispute over how to make Farnam two-way all-day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The fight over turning Farnam Street two-way all-day continues, as a community meeting is planned for Monday night, where neighbors plan to express concerns over adding roundabouts to the street with city councilmembers.

Turning Farnam St. between 46th and Dodge St. into a one-way road is something many neighbors have waited years for, and now it’s finally happening.

But many neighbors aren’t happy with how it’s happening.

Currently, for four hours every day, Farnam St. becomes a one-way road, causing a host of problems according to many neighbors.

“The main thing is wrecks, I mean, there have been so many wrecks, not just at our street but at every corner,” said 40-year Dundee resident Linda Smith back in May, when plans for the street were first announced.

Earlier this year, the city of Omaha presented findings on a study from 46th to Dodge on Farnam St., and it showed that parts of Farnam, like at 50th, have a crash rate that’s twice the city-wide rate.

Many of those crashes happening during those four hours of one-way driving.

In August, city engineers recommended removing the street lights from 50th and 52nd streets and replacing them with roundabouts. the recommendation came after several weeks of community input through public meetings and online surveys.

“Without a doubt, the leading feedback we’re hearing is whatever you do, you need to focus on safety, so that’s good, that’s always our number one priority as well, and that does give us some direction,” said City of Omaha traffic engineer Todd Pfitzer in May.

The goal of the roundabouts, Pfitzer says, is to slow down the nearly 14,000 to 16,000 rivers that drive on Farnam daily.

“I think I’ve had a lot of neighbors that have been frustrated with the lack of transparency in the process, the lack of understanding how the decision was made, why the decision was made,” says Dundee Memorial Park Association President John Ashford.

Monday night, the DMPA is hosting a meeting with councilmembers Festersen and Begley to discuss their concerns over the roundabouts that city council will eventually vote on.

Ashford says they had a simple request for the city:

“All we’re asking was for it to be two-way all day for one year, a one-year pilot project, and if it works if it safe, great, it’s like every other street in town,” Ashford says. “If it doesn’t work, spend the $3 million in construction. But we simply, we’re asking the city for an opportunity to show that two-way all day is the simplest and best solution.”

In the past, Pfitzer has said this option isn’t plausible.

“As a transportation professional, based on 130 years of experience building roads, just taking the signs down is going to lead to crashes,” he said in April. “The left turns don’t align, you’re going to have sight distance restrictions, capacity issues, and we don’t want to try it for two years and have a lot of accidents to show for it, that’s not an acceptable option for a professional engineer.”

John Ashford says he believes the Mayor’s office has too much power in these decisions.

“Even if councilman Festersen and Begley and the whole council gets on board and says we don’t want the roundabouts, they don’t have the power to do anymore than vote yes or no, and if they vote note and the project is halted, then we’re back to having unsafe streets, so we feel like we’ve been put in a little bit of a pickle.”

The neighborhood meeting will start at 7 at Brownell Talbot.

