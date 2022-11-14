Crutchfield collects first win at the helm of Omaha men’s basketball, 79-72 over Idaho

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the Mavericks’ home opener, first-year head coach Chris Crutchfield led UNO to their first win of the season and his first as a head coach of his alma mater. Omaha jumped out to a 16 point lead in the first seven minutes of the game, not allowing the Vandals to get closer than 10 points for the remainder of the half. The Mavericks led by as much as 21 points in the first half, before going into the intermission up 46-26.

In the second half the Vandals battled back getting within three of UNO with 20 seconds left in the game. Idaho’s resurrection was in large part due to guard Divant’e Moffitt’s game-high 29-point performance while shooting 50 percent from the field and beyond the arc while going 11-for-12 from the free throw line. The Mavericks were able to hold off the comeback, winning 79-72 and improving to 1-2 on the season.

Omaha was led by Bellevue West product Frankie Fidler with 28 points and 11 rebounds for the sophomore’s first career double-double.

The Mavericks are back in Baxter Arena Wednesday for a 7:37 p.m. tip off against Ball State.

